Various Eateries (LON:VARE) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Various Eateries PLC (LON:VARE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14 ($0.18), with a volume of 25020 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.20 ($0.20).

Various Eateries Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of £25.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.12.

Various Eateries (LON:VARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported GBX (2) (($0.03)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Various Eateries had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a negative return on equity of 21.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Various Eateries PLC will post -2.9999999 EPS for the current year.

Various Eateries Company Profile

Various Eateries plc is passionate about creating unique experiences for modern consumers.

The core brands of the Group are Coppa Club and Tavolino. Coppa Club is a multi-use all day concept that combines a restaurant, café, lounge, bar and workspace, whilst Tavolino aims to address a gap in the market for high quality Italian food at mid-market prices.

