Northern Bear (LON:NTBR) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Northern Bear PLC (LON:NTBR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 67 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 64.45 ($0.83), with a volume of 38544 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.20 ($0.83).

Northern Bear Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £9.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 56.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Northern Bear Company Profile

Northern Bear PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides building and support services to local authorities, housing associations, NHS trusts, universities, construction companies, and national house builders in Northern England and internationally. It operates through three segments: Roofing Activities, Materials Handling Activities, and Specialist Building Services Activities.

