Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Shares Up 26.3% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) traded up 26.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.12. 1,838,295 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 855% from the average session volume of 192,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

