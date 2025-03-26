Graney & King LLC Buys New Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $102,003,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,702,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $577.96 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $496.30 and a 52 week high of $616.22. The stock has a market cap of $556.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $593.32 and a 200-day moving average of $589.66.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

