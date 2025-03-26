Aviso Wealth Management Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Aviso Wealth Management raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.2% of Aviso Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Aviso Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $161.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $388.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.47. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $169.99.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The company had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 74.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $62,928.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,357,552.70. This trade represents a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $1,160,994.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,483,645.88. The trade was a 25.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

