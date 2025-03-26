Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading Down 4.4% – What’s Next?

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) fell 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $67.24 and last traded at $68.53. 5,568,218 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 12,561,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $132.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $113.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a PE ratio of -39.34, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.34 and its 200 day moving average is $93.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -23.53%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $98,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,138,125. This represents a 4.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $103,245.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,818,537.36. This trade represents a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,685 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,768. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 213,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $637,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 42,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,862,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,418,000 after acquiring an additional 535,203 shares during the period. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

