Graney & King LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 246,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,708,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 16.4% of Graney & King LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Graney & King LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 107,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,457,000 after acquiring an additional 17,967 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after buying an additional 10,238 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,118,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $84.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.48 and a 52 week high of $92.76.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

