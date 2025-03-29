Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

Kennedy-Wilson has raised its dividend by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years. Kennedy-Wilson has a dividend payout ratio of -85.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Kennedy-Wilson to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

KW stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,958. Kennedy-Wilson has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $11.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, Director Stanley R. Zax acquired 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $350,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 547,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,744. This represents a 8.10 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Cathy Hendrickson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $258,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,501.16. This trade represents a 23.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

