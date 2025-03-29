TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a 16.7% increase from TerraVest Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

TerraVest Industries Trading Down 3.4 %

TVK traded down C$4.88 during trading on Friday, reaching C$140.32. The company had a trading volume of 67,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,203. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$125.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$114.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of C$2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 0.66. TerraVest Industries has a 12-month low of C$58.91 and a 12-month high of C$152.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TerraVest Industries from C$126.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. National Bankshares raised their target price on TerraVest Industries from C$126.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Desjardins upped their price target on TerraVest Industries from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on TerraVest Industries from C$132.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$137.00.

TerraVest Industries Company Profile

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

