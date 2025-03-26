Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP Laura A. Fennell Sells 8,163 Shares

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 8,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.46, for a total transaction of $4,999,510.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,401,849.72. This trade represents a 27.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Intuit Trading Up 0.9 %

Intuit stock opened at $618.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $172.97 billion, a PE ratio of 60.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $553.24 and a 12 month high of $714.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $595.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $622.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intuit from $760.00 to $726.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $714.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $721.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 590,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,984,000 after purchasing an additional 268,060 shares in the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,223,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 171,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,854,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 24,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after acquiring an additional 12,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

