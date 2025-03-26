Joanne Linette Cox Buys 1,000 Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Stock

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) Director Joanne Linette Cox purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.92 per share, with a total value of C$10,918.00.
Enerflex Stock Performance
Shares of EFX stock opened at C$11.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.51. Enerflex Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$6.30 and a 12 month high of C$15.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.71.
Enerflex Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is -10.86%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Research Report on Enerflex
About Enerflex
Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Enerflex
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Innovation Incubators: Survey of Entrepreneurs Reveals The Cities Most Supportive of Startups
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- NVIDIA Insiders Sell: This Is What It Means for the Market
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Space Stocks Bottoming: Which Are Positioned Best for a Bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.