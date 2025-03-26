Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.82 and last traded at $28.84, with a volume of 900466 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.62.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JACK shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush lowered Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $543.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.25.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.21. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $469.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.47 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is -82.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,361 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,170,000 after purchasing an additional 47,851 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 216,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after acquiring an additional 89,649 shares in the last quarter. Biglari Sardar boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Biglari Sardar now owns 96,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth $7,655,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at about $666,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

