Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Position in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 992,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,215 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 94.50% of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF worth $41,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cora Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $508,000.

Get PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $42.17 on Wednesday. PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.74 and a twelve month high of $43.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.19.

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (PAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fixed income fund that holds USD-denominated securities issued by both government and corporate entities. These securities must be investment grade and have maturities of more than one year.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.