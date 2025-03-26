Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Position in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 992,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,215 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 94.50% of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF worth $41,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Cora Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $508,000.
PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $42.17 on Wednesday. PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.74 and a twelve month high of $43.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.19.
PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile
The PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (PAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fixed income fund that holds USD-denominated securities issued by both government and corporate entities. These securities must be investment grade and have maturities of more than one year.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Innovation Incubators: Survey of Entrepreneurs Reveals The Cities Most Supportive of Startups
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- NVIDIA Insiders Sell: This Is What It Means for the Market
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Space Stocks Bottoming: Which Are Positioned Best for a Bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.