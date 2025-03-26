Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 11,919 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,919 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of Parker-Hannifin worth $47,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 116,370.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,140,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $725,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,265 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 13.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,918,696,000 after acquiring an additional 753,143 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,977,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,249,645,000 after acquiring an additional 564,365 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,570,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 438,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,661,000 after purchasing an additional 279,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $651.41 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $492.71 and a 52 week high of $718.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $660.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $654.24. The stock has a market cap of $83.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $786.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $791.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $788.00 to $842.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $710.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $777.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $736.65.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

