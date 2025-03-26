Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $14.35 Million Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $14,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,446,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,019,886,000 after acquiring an additional 275,959 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,414,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 328.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,354,000 after purchasing an additional 111,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $41,025,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $577.18 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.52 and a 12-month high of $715.99. The company has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of 149.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $591.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $546.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Jeri Williams sold 307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.72, for a total transaction of $169,685.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at $899,275.44. This trade represents a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.07, for a total value of $271,831.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,601.03. This represents a 6.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $500.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.67.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

