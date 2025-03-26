Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Stock Price Down 33.3% – Time to Sell?

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) traded down 33.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 202,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 121,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Eguana Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85.

About Eguana Technologies

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

