Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.71) by ($0.06), Zacks reports.

Kezar Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KZR opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. Kezar Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $9.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 7.65, a current ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KZR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.

Featured Stories

