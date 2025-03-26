Analyzing Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) & OS Therapies (NYSE:OSTX)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) and OS Therapies (NYSE:OSTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Phathom Pharmaceuticals and OS Therapies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phathom Pharmaceuticals -1,292.14% N/A -79.57% OS Therapies N/A N/A -569.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and OS Therapies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phathom Pharmaceuticals 0 1 4 1 3.00 OS Therapies 0 0 2 2 3.50

Valuation and Earnings

Phathom Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $22.17, indicating a potential upside of 245.81%. OS Therapies has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,007.59%. Given OS Therapies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OS Therapies is more favorable than Phathom Pharmaceuticals.

This table compares Phathom Pharmaceuticals and OS Therapies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phathom Pharmaceuticals $55.25 million 8.08 -$201.59 million ($5.35) -1.20 OS Therapies N/A N/A -$7.79 million N/A N/A

OS Therapies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Phathom Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.0% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 24.1% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of OS Therapies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc., biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach. It is also developing vonoprazan for the treatment of erosive gastroesophageal reflux disease; and in combination with antibiotics for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

About OS Therapies

OS Therapies Incorporated, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of treatments for osteosarcoma and other solid tumors in the United States. Its pipeline includes OST-HER2, an off-the-shelf immunotherapy for osteosarcoma patients; and OST-tunable drug conjugate (OST-tADC), an antibody-drug conjugate technology, with a plug-and-play platform that features tunable pH sensitive silicone linkers. OS Therapies Incorporated was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

