Evoke (LON:EVOK) Stock Price Down 18.7% – Here’s What Happened

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) shares were down 18.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 58.05 ($0.75). Approximately 55,595,465 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,853% from the average daily volume of 2,847,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.40 ($0.92).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.81) target price on shares of Evoke in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.68) to GBX 90 ($1.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

The firm has a market cap of £258.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 69.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 63.69.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke had a negative return on equity of 517.98% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen bought 14,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £10,200.40 ($13,206.11). 27.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

