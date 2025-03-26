49 North Resources (CVE:FNR) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

49 North Resources Inc. (CVE:FNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 19449 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

49 North Resources Trading Down 25.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$2.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34.

About 49 North Resources

49 North Resources Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital and early stage investments. The firm typically invests in a diversified portfolio of common shares and other securities of resource issuers including all sectors of mineral exploration as well as oil and gas exploration and production around the globe.

