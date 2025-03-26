Nuance Investments LLC Takes Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 110,890 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,990,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Trading Down 2.8 %

TGT stock opened at $105.37 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $101.76 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.66 and a 200-day moving average of $137.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Target from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Target from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $122.00 price objective on Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.55.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

