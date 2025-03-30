Short Interest in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP) Grows By 87.5%

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the February 28th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Air T Stock Up 1.0 %
AIRTP stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.30. Air T has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $19.99.
Air T Company Profile
