Short Interest in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP) Grows By 87.5%

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the February 28th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Air T Stock Up 1.0 %

AIRTP stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.30. Air T has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $19.99.

Get Air T alerts:

Air T Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.