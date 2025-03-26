PARSIQ Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.71 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 26th. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $27.78 million and $1.71 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ token can now be bought for about $0.0895 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ’s genesis date was October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens. The official website for PARSIQ is reactive.network. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

