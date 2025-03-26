Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (CVE:VM) Shares Up 17.6% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CVE:VM – Get Free Report) traded up 17.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 134,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 256,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$27.27 million, a PE ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.10.

About Voyageur Pharmaceuticals

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring, exploring, and developing raw materials for pharmaceutical products, primarily in the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the state of Utah. The company develops barium and iodine-based APIs. The company was formerly known as Voyageur Minerals Ltd.

See Also

