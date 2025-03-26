Short Interest in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW) Declines By 83.6%

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 83.6% from the February 28th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Down 7.9 %
NASDAQ EOSEW traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 16,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,120. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.52. Eos Energy Enterprises has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $1.61.
About Eos Energy Enterprises
