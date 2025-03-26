AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC) Short Interest Up 573.7% in March

AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a growth of 573.7% from the February 28th total of 3,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 81,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AB Conservative Buffer ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BUFC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.83. 40,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,683. The stock has a market cap of $722.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.22. AB Conservative Buffer ETF has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $40.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AB Conservative Buffer ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BUFC. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,728,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,754 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,250,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF by 355.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 35,036 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000.

About AB Conservative Buffer ETF

The AB Conservative Buffer ETF (BUFC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 15% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three-months BUFC was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

