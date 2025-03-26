Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.45 and traded as low as $138.23. Merck KGaA shares last traded at $144.43, with a volume of 43 shares trading hands.

Merck KGaA Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. It operates through Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics segments. The company's Life Science segment offers tools, chemicals, and equipment for academic labs, biotech, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as industrial sector.

