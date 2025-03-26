Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 678 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FPX opened at $121.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.99 million, a P/E ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $143.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.77.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.