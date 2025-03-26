Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,237 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4,148.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,909,000 after buying an additional 413,979 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $21,644,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $16,769,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,907,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,536,000 after purchasing an additional 194,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4,297.8% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 156,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after purchasing an additional 152,745 shares during the period.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Price Performance

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF stock opened at $64.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.50. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a one year low of $58.92 and a one year high of $69.94.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

