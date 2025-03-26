Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) CFO Aaron Wilkins Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) CFO Aaron Wilkins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,548. This represents a 4.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Northwest Pipe Stock Performance

Northwest Pipe stock opened at $43.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.90. The stock has a market cap of $432.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Northwest Pipe has a 1-year low of $31.16 and a 1-year high of $57.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NWPX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Sidoti upgraded Northwest Pipe to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Northwest Pipe from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Northwest Pipe in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

