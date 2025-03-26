Spin Master Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th.

Spin Master Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE TOY opened at C$25.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.61, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Spin Master has a 12-month low of C$25.00 and a 12-month high of C$35.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 60.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.01.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TOY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spin Master has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$37.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spin Master

In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Jennifer Susan Dodge sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.34, for a total transaction of C$31,898.15. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Spin Master

(Get Free Report)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.