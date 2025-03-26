Top Biotech Stocks To Follow Now – March 25th

AbbVie, Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, and Cencora are the seven Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares issued by companies that specialize in biotechnology research and development, particularly in areas like healthcare and agriculture. These stocks often reflect high volatility due to the companies’ heavy reliance on innovation, regulatory approvals, and the inherently risky nature of scientific breakthroughs. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

ABBV traded down $5.97 on Tuesday, hitting $203.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,110,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,250,727. The firm has a market cap of $358.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.71, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $153.58 and a 1 year high of $218.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

NYSE:DHR traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $212.28. 693,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,016,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. Danaher has a 52-week low of $196.80 and a 52-week high of $281.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.92 and a 200-day moving average of $238.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DHR

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $517.37. The stock had a trading volume of 282,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,611. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $545.44 and its 200-day moving average is $554.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $493.30 and a 1 year high of $627.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMO

Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

NASDAQ CTSH traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,757,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,308. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.68 and a 200-day moving average of $79.47. The company has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $63.79 and a 1-year high of $90.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CTSH

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $509.21. 250,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,837. The stock has a market cap of $130.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $377.85 and a 12-month high of $519.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $469.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $462.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRTX

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

ALNY traded down $5.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $284.78. The stock had a trading volume of 351,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.49 and a beta of 0.39. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $141.98 and a twelve month high of $304.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $257.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALNY

Cencora (COR)

Cencora, Inc. sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

NYSE:COR traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $268.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.92. Cencora has a 52-week low of $214.77 and a 52-week high of $271.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $251.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.23. The company has a market capitalization of $52.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COR

Recommended Stories