TD Asset Management Inc. Has $106.14 Million Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,831 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,317 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.51% of EMCOR Group worth $106,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EME. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,282,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 2,246.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 142,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,036,000 after buying an additional 136,501 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 399.4% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 153,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,648,000 after buying an additional 122,716 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 213,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,111,000 after buying an additional 96,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,380,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EME. StockNews.com cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $600.00 to $514.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.25.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $411.65 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.49 and a 12-month high of $545.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $431.76 and its 200-day moving average is $451.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.14.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.64%.

EMCOR Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, CAO Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.07, for a total value of $462,587.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,642 shares in the company, valued at $10,229,474.94. The trade was a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also

