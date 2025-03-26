Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Purchases 800 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,131 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,909 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $509,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Truist Financial lowered their price target on NIKE from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Dbs Bank raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.38.

NIKE Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NKE opened at $66.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $98.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.65 per share, with a total value of $191,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,989.95. This represents a 7.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. This represents a 15.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

