Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,779,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,920,000 after buying an additional 1,828,216 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 37.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 23,250 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 55.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $31.34 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.62.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

