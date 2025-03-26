TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 54,574 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 956,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 54,574 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Texas Instruments worth $179,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 75.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 298,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,703,000 after acquiring an additional 15,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN stock opened at $183.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $159.11 and a 12-month high of $220.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TXN. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Texas Instruments

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total transaction of $19,175,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,872,804.41. This represents a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,353.92. The trade was a 35.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.