Sellwood Investment Partners LLC Invests $69,000 in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,140 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Rovida Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,936,000. Parametrica Management Ltd increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 28,233 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,426 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $995,000. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,150. This represents a 11.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,869. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:UBER opened at $75.59 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UBER. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.31.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

