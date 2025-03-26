Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Acquired by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $454,302.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $349,853.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 17,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,928,866.92. The trade was a 10.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,905 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,367 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TXRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.91.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $177.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.52. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.75 and a fifty-two week high of $206.04.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 42.04%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

