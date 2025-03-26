Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ) Declares $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Stock Performance
Shares of OXLCZ stock opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.76. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $24.37.
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Company Profile
