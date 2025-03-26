TIAA Trust National Association Decreases Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,265 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Stryker were worth $15,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 51,070 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $18,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth $317,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Stryker by 4.8% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 34.6% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,433 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,257,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $454,136,000 after acquiring an additional 47,322 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Stryker from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stryker from $409.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $421.90.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK opened at $373.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.33 billion, a PE ratio of 48.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $384.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.34. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $314.93 and a 1 year high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.30%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,705,827.65. The trade was a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

