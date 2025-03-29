Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000.
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $49.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.38. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $51.17.
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Affirm Strikes Back: Can a New Deal Mitigate the Recent Loss?
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.