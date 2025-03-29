Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $49.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.38. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1317 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.