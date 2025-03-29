Tucker Asset Management LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Tucker Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JEPQ. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $51.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.82. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $47.67 and a 1-year high of $58.54.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.4824 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.45.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

