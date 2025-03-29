GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Acquired by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,729 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,537,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,429 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,615,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,114 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,977,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,898,000 after purchasing an additional 733,819 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,841,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,520,000 after buying an additional 2,506,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,476,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,800,000 after buying an additional 349,539 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $80.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.86. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $74.51 and a one year high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

