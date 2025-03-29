Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $13.22 Million Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Crocs were worth $13,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CROX. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Crocs by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 447 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the third quarter worth $73,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Crocs by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Crocs during the third quarter worth about $104,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Crocs news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $511,325.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,565.25. This represents a 13.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $1,600,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,870.87. This trade represents a 14.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CROX. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Crocs from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Crocs from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Crocs

Crocs Trading Down 4.2 %

CROX opened at $105.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.25 and a fifty-two week high of $165.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.84.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 46.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.