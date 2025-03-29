IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $536,000 Stock Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 219.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 415.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,620,000 after buying an additional 160,390 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 152,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,536,000 after buying an additional 16,973 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,098,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $476,878,000 after buying an additional 35,543 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $893,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AeroVironment news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 29,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.20, for a total value of $3,764,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,174 shares in the company, valued at $14,765,306.80. This represents a 20.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AeroVironment Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVAV opened at $120.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.50 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.36. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.07 and a 1 year high of $236.60.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $220.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.40.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

