Trust Investment Advisors Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Trust Investment Advisors reduced its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in RTX were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 2,944.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $135.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $181.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.81 and its 200 day moving average is $122.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. RTX Co. has a one year low of $95.58 and a one year high of $135.94.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.99%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Baird R W raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.40.

In related news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $361,728.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,008.40. This trade represents a 35.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,226.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. The trade was a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

