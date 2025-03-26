Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Tyler Stone Wealth Management

Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,313 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $25.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.14 and a 200-day moving average of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $144.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.92.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

