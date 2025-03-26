Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,761,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,951,353,000 after acquiring an additional 380,299 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,026,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,413,570,000 after purchasing an additional 92,112 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,826,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,684,957,000 after buying an additional 1,376,479 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,360,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,959,535,000 after buying an additional 547,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,763,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,527,867,000 after buying an additional 631,761 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $260.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. HSBC raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.1 %

HON stock opened at $212.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.85. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.75 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The firm has a market cap of $137.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.