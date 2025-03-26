Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Shares Down 6.1% – Time to Sell?

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.14 and last traded at $32.94. Approximately 108,772 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 813,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.07.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.86.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 17,338 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $592,959.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,147 shares in the company, valued at $11,256,827.40. The trade was a 5.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 2,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $86,013.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,368.60. The trade was a 3.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,263. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 75.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,614,000 after buying an additional 89,358 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,390,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,815,000 after purchasing an additional 528,688 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,458,000 after buying an additional 169,746 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 4,084.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 542,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,735,000 after buying an additional 529,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 482,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,635,000 after buying an additional 37,429 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

