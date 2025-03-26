Notcoin Trading 12.6% Higher This Week (NOT)

Notcoin (NOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. In the last seven days, Notcoin has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. Notcoin has a market cap of $272.47 million and approximately $45.23 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Notcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86,553.57 or 0.99885595 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86,275.94 or 0.99565203 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Notcoin Token Profile

Notcoin’s launch date was May 16th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,456,957,534 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,456,957,533 tokens. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin. Notcoin’s official website is notco.in.

Notcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,456,957,533.56. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.00269288 USD and is up 3.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 216 active market(s) with $38,646,588.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Notcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Notcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

